Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

