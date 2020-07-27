Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

