Bank of America Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

