Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bank Ozk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

