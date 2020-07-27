Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,600 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

