Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. China International Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

