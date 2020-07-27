Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

