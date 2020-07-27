Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hess were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

HES opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

