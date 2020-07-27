Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

