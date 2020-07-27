Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $352,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.