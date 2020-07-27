Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $391,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cintas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 60.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $302.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

