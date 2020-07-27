Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Shares of ESS opened at $214.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.