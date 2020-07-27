Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 324 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mantech International by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,290,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mantech International by 5,316.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

