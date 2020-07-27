Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FireEye were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FireEye by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEYE. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.