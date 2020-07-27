Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.