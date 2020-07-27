Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,400 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

