Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,909 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in FOX by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 469,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

