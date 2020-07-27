Barclays Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $44.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

