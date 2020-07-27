Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

