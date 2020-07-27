BidaskClub Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Buy

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $52.20 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $2,183,519.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 85,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,736.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,604 shares of company stock worth $74,021,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 191,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.