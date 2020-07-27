BidaskClub Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Sell

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

