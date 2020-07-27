BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $407.67 million, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 555,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

