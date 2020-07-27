BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.31 Million

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $199.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.22 million to $226.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $278.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $835.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.97 million to $890.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

BJRI opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $466.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $6,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

