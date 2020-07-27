Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

