Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.