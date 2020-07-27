BMO Capital Markets Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $36.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.78.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $77,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.