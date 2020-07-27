Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.