Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

