Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 7,830 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

