Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 896 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

ADSK opened at $232.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

