Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $415.27 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

