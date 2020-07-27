Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,687,000 after buying an additional 815,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

