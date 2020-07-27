Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $146.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.