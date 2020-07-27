Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $55.88 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

