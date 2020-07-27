Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $227,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,510,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $107.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

