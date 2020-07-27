Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $772,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.