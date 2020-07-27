Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $229,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

