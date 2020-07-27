Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $284,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,795 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cree by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cree by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Cree by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

