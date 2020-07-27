Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $252,000 Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

TRV opened at $118.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.