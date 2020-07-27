Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

