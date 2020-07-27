Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,679,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

