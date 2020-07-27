Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $260,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.