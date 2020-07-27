Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $323,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

