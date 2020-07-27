Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $155,572,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

