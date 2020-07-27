BRENNTAG AG/ADR to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $12.61 on Monday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.46.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.