Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €63.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €63.50 ($71.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.91 ($57.20).

FRA:BNR opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.19.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

