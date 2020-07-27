Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.70. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 787,463 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

