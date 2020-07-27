Brink’s (BCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

