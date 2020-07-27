Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.