Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $368.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $456.00 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $420.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $422.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.